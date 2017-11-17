Ogun Assembly passes bill eliminating discrimination against disabled persons

Related News

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the bill protecting people living with disabilities.

The bill titled: ”A Bill for a Law to Eliminate all forms of Discrimination Against persons with Disabilities, Equalise their opportunities in all aspect of life in the society and for other matters incidental thereto” was supported unanimously by the lawmakers during plenary.

The lawmakers said this was in determination to protect the vulnerable groups in the society especially people with disabilities against any form of violence and defend their interests.

The Speaker, Suraju Adekunbi, pronounced the passage of the bill following the presentation of report of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development’s by its chairman,Yetunde Sogbein- Adekanbi.

Ms. Sogbein-Adekanbi, thereafter moved the motion for the adoption of the report which was seconded by Viwanu Ojo and supported by the all members through a voice vote.

The motion for the third reading of the bill was later moved by the Majority Leader, Adeyinka Mafe, seconded by Sogbein- Adekanbi, while the clerk of the assembly, Lanre Bisiriyu read the bill again.

The Speaker, thereafter directed that the clean copy of the bill be forwarded to Governor Ibikunle Amosun for assent.

The assembly also passed the bill for a law to provide for the Administration of Criminal Justice in the High Court and Magistrates’ Courts of Ogun State.

The Speaker also directed that a clean copy of the bill be sent to Mr. Amosun for his assent.

The bill when signed into law would develop the process of justice administration in the state to meet international standards.