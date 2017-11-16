Ejigbo Council Boss Indicts Predecessor on Abandoned Projects

Related News

The Chairman of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area in Lagos State, Monsuru Oloyede, has indicted his predecessor for allegedly abandoning community projects.

He also said past leaders of the council left some critical developmental projects undone while ”some were half done.”

This indictment came during an unveiling ceremony of completed projects by the new council chief. It was also held to celebrate the official’s 100 days in office.

Among the abandoned projects, he said, was the Moshalashi road. He noted that despite it being an important road, it was left undone, and then became “an abandoned death trap.”

Also, he said, a primary health centre located at Bucknor Street in Ejigbo was constructed from foundation to completion after being abandoned for seven years.

“When we came on board, we were saddened to see the PHC in Bucknor still in foundational level. It was a plot of land, then (we) bought extra plot to a reasonable centre for them.

“I wouldn’t say it was lack of fund responsible for the abandonment of this PHC but a function of commitment and passion. But our own passion and commitment is higher than any other administration because within 100 days, we took it from the level it was to completion. That shows the passion on our side”, he said.

But a past chairman of the council, Kehinde Bamigbetan who is now a senior adviser to the Lagos State Governor on community affairs and communication, refuted the allegations.

“We started the journey together. He (Oloyede) was the vice chairman then and supervisor for works. We started the job together. We could not complete the PHC project because we had the issue of ‘contractor limitations.’ This you will understand was a project of the national agency on health and they couldn’t mobilise the contractor well enough and that is the council had to take over and finish it”, Mr. Bamigbetan said in reaction.