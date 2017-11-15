JUST IN: Displaced Otodo-Gbame residents protest in Lagos

Related News

Residents of Otodo-Gbame community on Wednesday besieged the Moshood Abiola Gardens, Ojota, Lagos to protest their forced eviction from the Lagos riverine community.

The protesters, who gathered at the venue at about 10 a.m., said they were demanding justice over the government’s refusal to honour a court judgement.

Some of the protesters who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said they are marching to the government house in Alausa, Ikeja, to press home their demands.

They explained that a year after the first phase of the forced eviction of over 30,000 people from the community, the Lagos State Government is yet to implement any relief or resettlement in line with its own promises.

The Otodo-Gbame evictees, with support from the Nigerian Slum / Informal Settlement Federation, said they are calling on the Lagos State Government to respect the judgment of the Lagos State High Court and keep its promise to provide relief and resettlement to evictees.

Many of the protesters were seen displaying leaves and placards containing various inscriptions.

Details later…