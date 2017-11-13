How I emerged best graduating Law student at Nigeria’s Premier University

Related News

The best graduating Law student of the University of Ibadan, 2015/2016 academic session, Joseph Ogunmodede, on Monday explained how he was able to achieve the academic feat.

Mr. Ogunmodede, who had a first class degree, said he was able to attain the feat due to hard work and diligence, adding that nobody can be a success except he or she can pay the price.

Mr. Ogunmodede also explained why he established an online platform to “creatively educate the world on their legal rights and duties.”

”In short, you can begin from anywhere and still reach for the stars. All you need is to summon the courage. As we move on in life, create value and watch yourself climb the ladder of success.

“As you know, for you to achieve anything, you must have a sense of purpose. My fellow graduating students, we need to set goals for ourselves and be focused. With patience, determination and dedication, we shall reach the better tomorrow that is ahead of us, for we have a very bright future.

”The world has gone digital; technology remains the future of human relations and we now have access to the global market if only we can make optimal use of our technological gadgets. Check out the lives of the most successful entrepreneurs, they look for a need and meet it. Why don’t we do likewise?”

‎He made the remarks on Monday while delivering a valedictory speech on behalf of his colleagues at 69th convocation ceremony of the university.

The graduand, whose father, Benjamin Ogunmodede, is also a legal practitioner said the online platform, www.thelegaldiary.com, known as ‘The Legal Diary’, would remain ”part of his testimony as a lawyer.”

“Personally, with all sense of humility, I have led by example in this regard by founding “The Legal Diary,” which is an online platform to creatively educate the world on their legal rights and duties,” he said.

Mr. Ogunmodede lamented the level of unemployment in the country. He tasked his colleagues and other youth never to stay idle waiting for opportunities but to create such opportunities for themselves.

”This is a critical time in our lives. Many of us are asking ourselves, “what next?”, “What does the future hold for us?” The fear is, even more, overwhelming with the current economic situation in Nigeria which is characterised by abysmally low employment rate and the relative unease in doing business,” he said.

”Nevertheless, I urge us to use the little resources at our disposal to meet the needs of people. In my view, unemployment is a myth. It is a basic principle of economics that human wants are insatiable and this clearly indicates that there is always something to be done,” he added.