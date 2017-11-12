Olubadan confers chieftaincy title on communication minister, others

Related News

The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, and two others were on Saturday in Ibadan conferred with chieftaincy titles by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Saliu Adetunji.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Shittu was honoured with the chieftaincy title alongside Ademola Folarin and his wife, Adenike at the Popoyemoja Palace of the monarch.

The minister was conferred with the title of Agbaakin Fiwajoye of Ibadanland, while Mr. Folarin and his wife were honoured with Agbaakin Maiyegun and Yeye Agbaakin Maiyegun of Ibadanland respectively.

Among those present at the installation were former governor of the state and Osi-Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Ladoja, Wale Babalakin as well as Mogajis in Ibadan.

Mr. Ladoja urged all to embrace the rightful path at the right time, saying the monarch was not a politician as claimed by some quarters.

He said that Mr. Shittu, one of the recipient of the Chieftaincy titles is a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

NAN reports that Mr. Shittu hosted several dignitaries and guests to a reception at the Jogor Centre in Ibadan.

At the reception, Yaya Rufai, the Chief Operating Officer, Nigeria Postal Services, NIPOST, described the title as well-deserved, saying the minister was a model of humility and hardwork.

“In my career in the civil service, Shittu is the first minister that I have ever seen to be so humble with high sense of commitment and hardwork,” he said.

He congratulated the people of the state for supporting Mr. Shittu, assuring that minister would perform better if given a bigger task in 2019.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shittu appreciated the monarch for identifying him for title, saying the title would spur him to do more for the state and country at large.

He urged the people to embrace patience and integrity as virtues, praying that God Almighty continue to shower His blessings on the people and nation at large.

Also present at the reception were Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Fola Akinosun, Femi Olaore, APC members and hosts of well-wishers.

(NAN)