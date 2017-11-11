Lagos govt explains Tinubu’s removal as Sports Commission chairman

Related News

The Lagos State government have given explanations on the removal of Deji Tinubu as the chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission.

Steve Ayorinde, who is Commissioner for Information, said although Mr. Tinubu had been relieved of his position as the chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, he was not sacked by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

He said Mr. Tinubu remains a cabinet member and special adviser on sports to the governor.

“The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has not sacked anybody involved in Sports Administration in the state. What happened is that the governor has approved the appointment of Mr. Babatunde Bank-Anthony as the new Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission. By this appointment, Bank-Anthony replaces the erstwhile DG, Mr. Adewumi Ogunsanya, who has now been redeployed.

“Similarly, the Governor has approved the appointment of Mr. Kweku Adedayo Tandoh as the Chairman of the same Sports Commission.

“Mr. Deji Tinubu, who until now held the positions of Chairman, Sports Commission and Special Adviser to the Governor on Sports has only relinquished his supervisory role over the Sports Commission. But he is still the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sports and a cabinet member.”

Mr Ayorinde further explained that the changes made by Gov. Ambode was to further build on the gains already recorded in the sporting sector in Lagos.

He said: “The changes have been effected to strengthen sports administration in Lagos State in line with Governor Ambode’s commitment to use sports, like the hospitality, tourism arts and entertainment sectors, to further develop Lagos State, create broader opportunities for our teeming youths and to bring excellence to the state.”