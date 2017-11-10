I help my armed robber husband sell stolen goods – Suspect

Related News

A 30-year-old housewife, Funke Ajayi, has confessed that she assists her husband, Dele, a suspected armed robber to sell goods stolen after robbery operations.

The woman, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS headquarters in Abeokuta said she knew her husband was an armed robber.

She said her husband once spent months in prison custody over alleged armed robbery but was released on bail. Speaking further, the suspect said her husband ”usually leaves home at about 12 a.m. for robbery operations and returns at 4 a.m.”

”I know my husband is an armed robber. I used to assist him‎ to dispose some of the stolen goods, and at times collect money on his behalf from the buyers”, she said.

The mother of four said she had earlier told her own parents about the criminal lifestyle of her husband and they warned her to stay away from him. She said she was planning to divorce him when she was arrested by the police for aiding the crimes allegedly committed by her husband.

The suspect is an hairdresser and resides in Oluwo, Egbeda axis of Ibadan in Oyo State capital with her husband and children.

Her husband is also currently in police custody in Ibadan and is expected to be transferred to Abeokuta for trial.