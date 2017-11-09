Ibadan chieftaincy crisis will soon be over — Oluwo

Related News

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, on Wednesday said he was optimistic that the crisis generated by the recent crowning of Ibadan high chiefs and elevation of some chiefs, called baales, to the status of obas, will soon be resolved.

The monarch expressed the optimism in an interview with journalists shortly after leading the traditional council of Iwoland to a meeting with the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, at the Governor’s Office, Ibadan.

Commenting on his earlier meeting with the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Saliu Adetunji, the monarch said he was confident that a rapprochement would soon be established over the chieftaincy review row.

The governor had on August 27 presented certificates and staff of office to eight former Ibadan high chiefs and 13 baales (local chiefs), a development that triggered a face-off between him and the Olubadan, who was opposed to the crowning of new Obas.

The Oluwo said that his visit to Mr. Ajimobi was aimed at finding an amicable solution to the dispute between the governor and the Ibadan monarch.

The Oluwo, who did not disclose the details of his discussions with the governor and the Olubadan, however, expressed optimism that the end to the crisis was in sight.

He commended the governor for what he called his peaceful disposition to the saga and his continuous expression of deep respect for the Olubadan and the traditional institution.

“I have met with Baba, the Olubadan, and we even spoke last night. I am here to speak with the governor because Iwo is the closest town to Ibadan. Being the closest first class monarch to the Olubadan, anything that happens to Ibadan is of interest to Iwo,” he said.

“We are here in continuation of our efforts at finding solution to the crisis. I am not going tell you the details of our discussions, but I can assure you that the traditional stool has been highly respected by the governor. He has shown so much respect to the Olubadan.

“I can see the government’s side that must also be respected. We must not rubbish that office. You can see that even with the power at his disposal, Ajimobi has toed the path of modesty and a quintessential trueborn Yoruba man.

“He has kept saying ‘Olubadan is my father; he is my king; I am the Aare of Ibadanland courtesy of Baba Olubadan.’ So he has shown so much humility, that must be appreciated. I believe Baba Olubadan will soon come to terms with the governor on the installation of Obas in Ibadan.”