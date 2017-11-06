Divisional Police Officer dies in auto crash

Related News

Aminu Mustapha, the Acting Divisional Police Officer in charge of Yaba Police Division of Ondo Town, Ondo State, is dead.

The official was killed Sunday evening in a fatal motor accident on the Ondo/Ore road at Omifon town in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

His car was said to have somersaulted and he died immediately. His daughter who was in the vehicle with him sustained injuries and is currently in hospital.

The state police spokesperson, Femi Joseph, PREMIUM TIMES confirmed Mr. Mustapha’s death, saying the command was in grief over the “great loss”.

Mr. Joseph described the deceased as a gentleman, hardworking, diligent and disciplined officer.

He said the officer and his daughter left Ondo after the close of work on Sunday for Omifon. He died as a result of the head injury he sustained in the accident but his daughter is currently responding to treatment.

“We are so saddened by the incident. The command is trying to see what we can do for the family. We have sent our condolences and we are trying to see what part we can play to give him a befitting burial.

“The command will miss him greatly,” he said.