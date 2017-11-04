81 students bag first class at Bowen University

Related News

The Bowen University, Iwo, Osun, on Saturday awarded first class degrees to 81 graduating students at its 12th convocation.

The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Mattews Ojo, a professor, stated this while delivering his convocation speech at the university’s premises in Iwo.

Mr. Ojo said 96 graduating students were awarded with second class upper degrees, 382 with second class lower degrees, while 136 were awarded with third class degrees.

He added that 15 were awarded with MBBS Degrees and 29 awarded with Master Degrees.

Mr. Ojo urged the graduating students to be focused and to be good ambassadors of the university wherever they found themselves.

He said, ‘‘Equally important, do not dwell anymore on the grades attained in the courses in the university but focus your attention on the knowledge gained, skills acquired and character that has been moulded.

‘‘No doubt, Bowen University has prepared you for leadership. Indeed, our nations, at this time, needs people like you that will make a positive difference.’’

Earlier, the Chancellor of the university, Olumide Kehinde, urged the new graduates to create new opportunities for themselves through self-employment.

Also, the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Oluwole Abegunde, urged the new graduates to be focused and be agents of positive change in the society.

In his remarks, Governor Rauf Aregbesola, represented by his deputy, Titi Laoye-Tomori, urged private universities to engage in research and development, saying these were critical intellectual needs for society’s growth.

In his exhortation, the President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Baptist Convention, Samson Ayokunle, urged the new graduates to empower themselves to make them relevant in the country.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, Joan Ayo, said that the Federal Character Principle, if properly implemented, would ensure effective service delivery in the country.

Mrs. Ayo said this while delivering the 12th Convocation Lecture of the university with the theme: “Governance, Service Delivery and Development in Nigeria since Independence.’’

“It is my firm conviction that if properly implemented, the principle will ensure authentic development in Nigeria.

“It will douse the numerous agitations that, unfortunately, we are accustomed to. It will remove the cliché of marginalisation, reduce the tension in the country and promote peace,” she said.

Mrs. Ayo, however, debunked insinuations that the Federal Character Principle sacrifices meritocracy for mediocrity in order to accommodate everybody in the country.

‘‘In practice, Federal Character Principle ensures picking out the best from each Local Government or Senatorial District or Zone, as applicable.’’ she said.

(NAN)