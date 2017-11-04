Cleric, five others escape death in Ogun car crash

A cleric of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church and five church members on Saturday narrowly escaped death in an auto crash which occurred in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital.

The six were returning from a vigil in Ajebo axis located in Obafemi-Owode local government area when the incident happened.

The accident, which occurred at about 8 a.m. at Iyana mortuary junction of the town, was as a result of a collision between the black Nissan Sunny car conveying the church members and another car.

The driver reportedly lost control at the T-junction and rammed into a green colour Toyota Corolla car with registration number TW 34 AAA.

A witness said the driver of the Nissan car was allegedly tired which may have led to his loss of control behind the steering.

Despite the impact, no one suffered any life-threatening injuries.

Road safety officials have towed the two vehicle wrecks to the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps office.

