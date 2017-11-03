Lucky passengers escape death as truck falls on vehicles

Scene of an accident used to illustrate the story.
Scene of an accident used to illustrate the story.

An accident involving many vehicles occurred Friday afternoon in Lagos, witnesses say.

The accident took place around Ikorodu Road axis of the state.

A witness told PREMIUM TIMES that the accident occurred when two vehicles collided and somersaulted along the road.

A witness added that another truck that was not initially involved in the accident, also fell on two vehicles while the accident occurred.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, confirmed the development in a telephone chat with PREMIUM TIMES.

He, however, disclosed that no lives was lost in the accident.

“One of the victims only only had a shock after the truck fell on the vehicles but no life was lost and no injury sustained,” Mr. Tiamiyu said.

“The victim had been taken to the hospital and all emergency management agencies are on ground to evacuate the vehicles,” the LASEMA boss added.

