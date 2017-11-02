NYSC: 72 births, 20 marriages recorded among corps members passing out in Oyo

Related News

The 2016 Batch B, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC (Stream One) Corps members passed out on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the passing out corps members who were deployed to Oyo State gave birth to no fewer than 72 children.

The Oyo State NYSC Coordinator, Ifeoma Anidobi, made this known in an interview with NAN in Ibadan.

Ms. Anidobi noted that the state also recorded 20 marriages by the corps members.

She said out of a total of 3,406 corps members passing out in the state, three deaths were recorded.

“The 3,406 ‘corpers’ consist of 1,504 males and 1,902 females, out of which three members received state’s awards, while one received the chairman’s award.

“Again, 38 received commendation letters, while 28 had disciplinary cases.

“Those with disciplinary cases are to undergo extension of service, ranging from two weeks to four months,” Ms. Anidobi said.

The Batch B (Stream One) corps members were in the orientation camp between November 24 and December 14, 2016.