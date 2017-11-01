Lagos to experience one week blackout — Ikeja Electric Plc

Related News

Ikeja Electric Plc on Wednesday said there will be an interruption of power supply to some parts of Lagos.

The blackout, the electricity distribution firm said, would be experienced between November 3 to 10.

According to the company’s Head, Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue, the outage will be part of the strategic efforts to improve power supply to consumers across the network .

Mr. Ofulue said in a statement in Lagos that the company would carry out a complete rehabilitation of Maryland Injection Substation, adding that this would involve the replacement of obsolete switch gear panels at the switch room.

He said: “Power supply will be restored immediately after the completion of the exercise.

“We solicit the understanding and cooperation of all our consumers that would be affected by this outage.”

Mr. Ofulue added that Ikeja Electric Plc. had put in place arrangements to ensure that the rehabilitation was completed within the stipulated time.

He assured consumers that regular update would be made available through various channels of communications, especially to the Community Development Area chairmen and other stakeholders.

According to Mr. Ofulue, the rehabilitation will affect power supply to areas like Mende, Anthony, Maryland , Ikeja GRA , Shonibare Estate, parts of Ojota, Ketu , Ikosi, as well as Demurin and environs.