Nigeria Police rescue kidnapped Chinese national

Related News

The police in Ogun State on Tuesday said they had rescued a kidnapped Chinese national, Lee Qiang, and arrested a member of the gang that kidnapped him

Mr. Qiang was reportedly kidnapped by six armed men at Ogere area of the state along the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway at about 5 p.m. on Monday while on his way to Abeokuta from Kogi State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said‎ immediately the case was reported, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, dispatched operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS to the scene.

He said the anti-robbery squad led by its Commander, Uba Adam, swung into action, combed the entire area and later located the hideout of the kidnappers.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the hoodlums engaged the police officers in a gun battle but were overpowered and fled while one of them was arrested.

He said other members of the gang escaped with gunshot injuries, while the victim was rescued unhurt.

The police spokesperson said the arrested suspect was currently helping the police in their investigation, He said the victim who was full of praise for the police and has been reunited with his people.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Iliyasu, appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals and other health workers, to report anyone with bullet injuries in their area.