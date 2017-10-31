Accord Party de-registers ex- Gov. Ladoja

Related News

The National Working Committee of the Accord Party, has directed its Oyo state chapter to deregister Rashidi Ladoja, from the party.

Innocent Igbokwe, the chairman, National Working Committee, South East, gave the order on Tuesday during an official visit of the NWC members to the state secretariat of the party at Aremo in Ibadan.

Mr. Igbokwe, who described the ex-governor’s exit from the party as a blessing, said it would also pave way for progress and true internal democracy in the party.

“Accord party was established in 2006 while Ladoja joined the party in 2010 to contest the state governorship election in 2011.

“Accord is a party, no single person can be powerful than the party.

“Accord was not funded or owned by Ladoja, so, his defection to another party is his constitutional right and has no significant effect on the party in Oyo or nationwide

“The national body of the party did not enjoy his stay since he joined.

“The NWC of the party has therefore, directed the state party secretariat to deregister Sen. Rasheed Ladoja’s name from the register of the party.

Also all wards and local councils’ executive members that were sacked by Ladoja are hereby reinstated pending the conduct of another congress,” he said.

He said that the NWC has also given approval to the list of state executive members submitted by Mrs Adebukola Ajaja, the new leader of Accord Party in the state.

Mr. Igbokwe assured members in the state that internal democracy would be the hallmark of the party.

He implored all members to support the new leadership and let the progress of the party be paramount in their dealings. (NAN)