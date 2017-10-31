Nigeria Customs impounds N5 million poultry products, 300 bags of rice

Related News

The Nigeria Customs Service in Ogun State has impounded 350 cartons of contaminated poultry products valued at N5 million and 300 bags of rice illegally imported into the country.



The Comptroller of the Area Command, Sani Madugu, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that the command made the seizure within one week.



He said four fairly used vehicles illegally imported into the country were also seized, including two mini buses, a Ford salon car and a Golf station wagon car.



Mr. Madugu said five cars loaded with illegal rice were also apprehended. He put the duty value of all the seized vehicles at N14, 947, 500.



The carrier vehicles are a Mazda 626 with inscription Ogun GNI 2019, Nissan car with registration number Ogun TTN 531AA, Mazda 626 brown colour without registration number and another white colour Mazda car without registration number.



He said a Peugeot J5 bus built for carrying goods was used for the illegal importation of the poultry products, adding that the driver bolted away on sighting the customs personnel. He vowed that the suspects would soon be arrested‎.