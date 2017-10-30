Lagos Water Corporation begins customer enumeration

A tap used to illustrate the story [Photo: nationals.org.au]
The Lagos Water Corporation, LWC, has begun Customers Enumeration Exercise across the state to update its customers’ database and ensure improved and efficient service to existing customers.
 
While briefing the media in his office in Ijora, Lagos, on Monday, the Managing Director/CEO, Muminu Badmus, said the exercise which has already commenced will cover 17 zonal offices of LWC’s operational areas.
 
The areas are: Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Victoria Island Annex, Lekki, Lagos Island, Surulere, Ogudu, Yaba/Ebute Metta, Ikeja I & II.  Others are Ilupeju, Oshodi, Isheri-Oke, Iwaya, Oworonshoki, Shomolu and Oshodi.
 
The LWC boss further stated that enumerators, consisting LWC and IBS staff, the accredited consultant, are already on the field for the exercise.
 
“For proper identification, the enumerators will be identified with Jacket branded with LWC and IBS Logos and Identity cards,” he said.
 
Mr. Badmus urged the members of the public to support and cooperate with the enumerators for the success of the exercise.

