Baby kidnapping syndicate nabbed in Ogun

Suspects arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for stealing babies
Suspects arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for stealing babies

Members of a syndicate, who reportedly specialise in kidnapping of babies, have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command.

The command also rescued a 3-year-old victim from the gang. The gang members, who were paraded by the command on Tuesday include Abibat Oyesanya, Morenike Shittu and Olubunmi Tajudeen.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ilyasu, said through intelligence gathering, the gang’s activities were uncovered around Mowe-Ibafo area in Obafemi-Owode local government area.

He added that information revealed that the nefarious activities of the gang cut across the South-west, where they had succeeded in abducting many children.

”The operatives from FSARS went after the women and three of them were promptly arrested”, Mr. Ilyasu said.

The commissioner said the leader of the gang, Abibat Oyesanya, had been arrested and convicted for a similar offence in the past.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the suspects confessed to the crime, adding the 3-year-old victim was kidnapped from Ibadan.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.