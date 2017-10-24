Baby kidnapping syndicate nabbed in Ogun

Related News

Members of a syndicate, who reportedly specialise in kidnapping of babies, have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command.

The command also rescued a 3-year-old victim from the gang. The gang members, who were paraded by the command on Tuesday include Abibat Oyesanya, Morenike Shittu and Olubunmi Tajudeen.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ilyasu, said through intelligence gathering, the gang’s activities were uncovered around Mowe-Ibafo area in Obafemi-Owode local government area.

He added that information revealed that the nefarious activities of the gang cut across the South-west, where they had succeeded in abducting many children.

”The operatives from FSARS went after the women and three of them were promptly arrested”, Mr. Ilyasu said.

The commissioner said the leader of the gang, Abibat Oyesanya, had been arrested and convicted for a similar offence in the past.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the suspects confessed to the crime, adding the 3-year-old victim was kidnapped from Ibadan.