‎PHOTOS: Police team provides first aid treatment to accident victims

A patrol team of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command on Monday assisted accident victims on the Third Mainland Bridge with first aid treatment.

The patrol team, which was on the Third Mainland Bridge heading towards the Island, noticed a traffic snarl caused by a burning Ford 4Wheel Drive and stopped to help put out the fire.

Minutes later, a Volkswagen commercial bus, with the registration number BOG 340 XR suffered a brake failure and rammed into a Toyota Sequoia (MUS 953 BZ) after brushing a Honda Accord (RSH 163 CL).

Over four passengers in the Volkswagen bus sustained various forms of injuries which necessitated the deployment of First Aid treatment by the Rapid Response Officers before the arrival of medical personnel.

The state government had in April started training and retraining of RRS officers on application of first aid treatment in emergencies, CPR, Controlling bleeding and fracture management.

About 150 branded First Aid Boxes were handed over to RRS by Lagos State Government in June 2017 for distribution to RRS patrol vehicles.