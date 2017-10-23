Lagos Assembly swears in new member

Lagos State House of Assembly

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday swore-in Noheem Adams (APC) to replace the late Kazeem Alimi as member representing Eti-Osa Constituency.

Mr. Adams was elected in a bye-election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission on September 30 to fill the vacant position.

The swearing-in was preceded by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, who prayed for Mr. Adams.

“The event that brought you here will not happen again. We are happy to receive you as one of us, and pray that you continue to abide by the oath of office you have taken. We are sure your presence here will contribute to the development of the House and the state,” he said.

The speaker congratulated Mr. Adams on his success at the poll after which he took the oath of office and his seat.

Kazeem Alimi (APC) died on July 18 during an illness at the age of 50.

