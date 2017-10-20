I have no child outside wedlock – Governor Amosun

Related News

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, said he has no child outside wedlock and does not even engage in extra- marital affairs.

The governor stated this on Friday to dispel rumour circulating in the state that he had a set of twins with a National Youth Service Corps member and relocated her and the new-borns to the United Arab Emirate.

Mr. Amosun who spoke at a town hall meeting at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta, said the rumour spread so much that his mother – In-law had to call him to verify what she was hearing about his ‘second wife’ and twins.

He said the rumour also reached the notice of his wife, Olufunke.

The governor swore that he has never been involved with another woman since his marriage to his wife 26 years ago.

He said keeping one wife is challenging enough today in Nigeria that he could not imagine doubling the challenge.

Mr. Amosun saidd the authors of the rumour could beat late British fiction writer, James Hadley Chase, in “fiction concoction” in their bid to malign him.

‎He, however, said he was trying to fish out those purveying rumours and falsehoods against him with a view to holding them to justice.

Also dispelling a rumour that operatives of Economic and Financial Crime Commission raided his house and found huge sums of money in a vault, the governor said it was the latest in the series of falsehoods being circulated against him.

On the expected 2018 budget, Mr. Amosun said his administration would make judicious use of funds, adding that he was working round the clock to ensure that all ongoing programmes and projects by the government were completed on or before May, 2019.

He called on the federal government and the National Emergency Management Agency to provide special funds to states prone to flooding.

He said although giving fund and relief materials to states ravaged by flood is commendable, some states have measures in place to avert flooding and should also be encouraged with fund by the federal government.

The event at which Mr. Amosun spoke was organized by the state Ministry of Budget and Planning to collect inputs from all stakeholders for the preparation of the 2018 Executive Appropriation Bill.