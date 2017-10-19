Oyo govt. increases housing loan for workers by 100% – Commissioner

Related News

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has increased approved housing loans for civil servants by 100 per cent so as to make housing affordable for workers in the state.

Isaac Omodewu, the State Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Survey made this disclosure at a regular ministerial briefing held on Thursday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the briefing was a programme initiated by the state government to acquaint the people with government’s activities.

“Workers in the state at all levels, who access from N400, 000 to N1million as housing loan before will now be able to access from N800, 000 to N2million,’’ he said.

He urged interested workers to visit the ministry for the information regarding the housing loan, saying that workers who met the stipulated requirements could access the loan in a week.

The commissioner urged the people of the state to take advantage of the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) issued by the government at N120, 000 within 60 days.

NAN reports that the N120, 000 C of O to be processed in 60 days will run for three months under the state government’s initiative tagged `Home Owner Charter Programme’

Mr. Omodewu stated that the N120, 000 for the C of O included Application Fee, Survey Plan, Building Plan, Tax Clearance, Administrative Fee, Registration and Stamp Duty.

According to the commissioner, the pending applications for C of O are undergoing the required process and will be released by first week of November.

“Prospective land owners should always visit the ministry for proper verification of the lands before acquisition.

“We implore our people not to pay or transact business with individuals, staff or touts around the ministry.’’

He urged the people to approach any bank for the code through which they could pay directly into the government’s account.

The commissioner urged all the residents interested in acquiring land and houses to patronise the state government for it at affordable rates, saying the allocation was devoid of political interest or affiliation.

Mr. Omodewu stated that the government had engaged developers who build houses at affordable rates for low, middle and high income earners.

“Government has established Olunloyo Estate, Kolapo Ishola Estate, Ajumose Estates at Elenusonso, NIHORT, Saki, Oyo and Ogbomoso.

“Government has also allocated lands to the Federal Government for the building of housing units.

“We implore our people to take advantage of these opportunities.

“These are part of the efforts of the government at ensuring that the people have access to quality and affordable housing,’’ he said.

He said that the government has engaged professionals that will carry out Geographic Information System (GIS) and Property Enumeration across the state so as to assist government in its planning.

Mr. Omodewu added that the value of property in the state will be higher in the next five years as there will also be influx of people from Lagos upon completion of Ibadan-Lagos Expressway.

