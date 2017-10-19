Truck crushes cyclist to death in Ogun

TRACE officials [Photo: Pulse.ng]
TRACE officials [Photo: Pulse.ng]

A truck on Thursday crushed a bicycle rider to death at Ogere axis of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer of Traffic Compliance and Enlightenment Corps,TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who made this known to PREMIUM TIMES attributed the tragedy to reckless driving.

He said the truck, with registration number ARG 179 XA, crushed the cyclist at Ogere toll gate of the expressway.

Mr. Akinbiyi said the body had been handed over to the family.

The corps spokesman added that the truck and the crushed bicycle had being taken to Motor Traffic Department, MTD, of Ogere.

