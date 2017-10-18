‎JUST IN: Three feared dead as fuel truck explodes along Ibadan-Lagos highway

Three persons were feared dead, Wednesday, when a truck conveying petrol went up in flames along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer of Traffic Enforcement and Enlightenment Corps, TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who disclosed this attributed the tragedy to reckless driving.

He said ‎the accident scene was close to Kyakyama Filling station after Ogere toll gate, inbound Ibadan.

Mr. Akinbiyi said overspeeding by the truck driver made the fuel laden truck to flip over before the ensuing fire razed a bus parked nearby.

He said the inferno claimed the lives of three persons.

He added that officials of the agency, in collaboration with Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, are still at the scene to control the havoc.

