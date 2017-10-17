PDP chairmanship: South-west leaders meet to create consensus

Related News

Some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from the South-west met on Monday to discuss the possibility of having a united candidate for the party’s chairmanship position.

At least three candidates from the region have signified their interest to be the national chairman of Nigeria’s largest opposition party.

Those who have declared their interest for the position include a former deputy chairman of the party, Bode George; a former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel; and a former minister of education, Tunde Adeniran.

Monday’s meeting as reported by Punch Newspapers was at the instance of the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose and held at the Renaissance Hotel in Lagos.

Those present at the meeting were Rashidi Ladoja, former Oyo State governor; Mr. George; Dapo Sarumi, former minister of information and Tajudeen Oladipupo, a former national vice chairman of the PDP.

Mr. Fayose said he called the meeting “to share aspirations with them, find a common ground and go to the convention as an indivisible and united team.”

Messrs. Daniel and Adeniran were not at the meeting, but Mr. Fayose said they would be at subsequent meetings. He said Mr. Daniel sent a message to say why he could not make it to the meeting.

Mr. Ladoja, who was governor of Oyo State under the PDP before defecting to the Accord Party said he was ”officially back to PDP.”

At the meeting, Mr. Ladoja said he was still consulting with people whether to contest for the position or not.