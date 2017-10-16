Customs seizes N175 million smuggled goods in one week – Comptroller

Related News

The Ogun Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) on Monday said that it made some seizures worth N170 million between October 8 and October 15.

The Comptroller of the Command, Sani Madagu, revealed this at a news conference in Abeokuta on Monday.

He said the seizures include three different brands of vehicles, including a 2017 model convertible Porche, valued at N82 million.

Some other seized items, according to Mr. Madagu, are 56 wraps of coconut and book sized of suspected Indian hemp, 21 kegs of vegetable oil and 220 bags of smuggled rice.

‘‘In the previous week, we intercepted and seized a 2017 Porsche convertible car along the unapproved route in the zone ‘B’ of the Ogun Command around Imeko area,” he said.

‘‘Although the driver ran away with the remote control that did not deter us from performing our duty as we succeeded in getting the car into our command headquarters.

‘‘Other vehicles, including Tokunbo cars, were also seized as well as smuggled rice and vegetable oil around Abeokuta axis of the command,’’ he said.

The comptroller further disclosed that three suspects in connection with some of the seizures had been arrested and handed over to the Ogun Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

He said that the command was resolute in its fight against smuggling in spite the continuous attacks by criminals on its men and officers while discharging their legitimate duties.

Mr. Madagu, who handed over the suspected cannabis to an NDLEA official, Abdulahi Sardauna, described the relationship between the two agencies as ‘cordial.’

‘‘There is a strong collaboration between the Customs Service and the NDLEA in Ogun and we often exchange information.

‘‘Some of the information leading to some of the seizures and arrests were got from the agency,’’ he said.

Mr. Sardauna, who also spoke with newsmen, said that NDLEA would commence an immediate investigation into the matter.

(NAN)