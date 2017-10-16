Lagos Assembly dissolves standing committee

Mudashiru-Obasa
Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa. [Photo credit: Daily Post Nigeria]

The Lagos State House of Assembly has dissolved all its standing committees and mandated former Chairmen of the committees to still work in acting capacity, pending the reconstitution of new ones.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who made the announcement at the plenary did not state any reason for the dissolution.

“May I announce to you all that all standing committees of the house are hereby dissolved while the chairmen of the committees will now be working in acting capacity.

“This will continue until new committees are constituted,’’ the speaker said.

Mr. Obasa said that the committee chairmen must seek permission from him before taking major decisions since they were on acting appointment.

(NAN)

