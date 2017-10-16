I have no interest in becoming Osun governor – Davido’s father

Related News

The father of popular musician, Davido, Deji Adeleke, has opened up on his rumoured governorship ambition ahead of the Osun election next year.

The business mogul and philanthropist from Ede, in a statement on Monday, said he had no intention to run in the governorship election on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Rumours are rife that the businessman is planning to secure the ticket of the APC to contest the governorship slot next year.

It was widely believed among APC supporters in Osun that the move to procure the APC governorship ticket for him would whittle the rising influence of his brother, Ademola Adeleke, who recently won the Osun West senatorial seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The statement which was signed by Dele Adeleke, described the insinuations as “false, unfounded and ludicrous.”

“Our attention has been drawn to a rumour in a section of the media that Deji Adeleke is being pressured to contest for the governorship seat in Osun State on the platform of All Progressives Congress,” the statement read.

“Deji Adeleke is not interested in seeking any political office nor involved in any talks/plot to make him the governorship candidate of APC or any other political party.

“Adeleke is not a politician and has chosen to continue to render his contributions and service to humanity in his private capacity and through his foundation. We hereby appeal to the good people of Osun state and all Nigerians to disregard the mischievous publication in its entirety.”