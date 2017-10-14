Commissioner ‘politicising’ Oyo doctor’s strike — Union

Related News

Almost three months after embarking on an indefinite strike, the Association of Resident Doctors, LAUTECH Chapter has accused the state commissioner of health, Azeez Adeduntan, of playing politics with the welfare of members.

In a statement released on Saturday and jointly signed by the association’s president, Sebastine Oiwoh, and general secretary, Ayobami Alabi, the association said the commissioner, who doubles as the acting chairman of the hospital board, is putting the lives of the citizens of Oyo state at risk by ”his repeated excuses.”

The reaction of the commissioner of the state government could not be obtained at the time of filing report.

Resident doctors at the Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, embarked on an indefinite strike on August 1 and vowed not to return to work until the state government addressed their poor welfare conditions.

According to the statement, the state government slashed their salary by 28 per cent since January 2016.

Their grievances include poor working conditions, persistent payment of percentage salary, poor funding of residency training, a dearth of manpower, incomplete infrastructural development, neglect of the hospital amongst others.

The doctors pleaded, in the statement, with the state government and commissioner for health to accede their demands quickly.

“It is no news that today marks day 74 that the members of the Association of Resident Doctors have been on indefinite withdrawal of services.

“We want to state clearly that the Association of Resident Doctors LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Ogbomoso has never and will never support any acts to pilfer, launder or to decimate the finances and resources of the hospital through illegal acts of corruption. The hospital is replete with evidence of this our relentless resolve to transparency, equity and due diligence,” the association said.

It added that, “We feel that for personal reasons the acting board chairman come, commissioner for health is playing politics with the welfare of our members and the lives of the citizens of Oyo state by his repeated excuses with no result after a year.

“The same excuse was given last year, same in March for which we suspended our initial action and same on August 29,2017, when our national president paid him a visit but alas it is all excuses but no visible solution.”

The statement noted that the association would ”continue to call on traditional rulers, stakeholders, political stalwarts, religious leaders and all the good people of Oyo state to prevail on the government to find solutions to our problems in the interest of all especially in this era of epidemics.”