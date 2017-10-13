Ekiti 2018: Muslims demand deputy governorship position

Related News

The Muslim community in Ekiti State has demanded the deputy governorship ticket ahead of the governorship election next year.

The Grand Imam of the League of Imams and Alfas in Southwest, Edo and Delta States, Jamiu Kewulere, made the demand at a special Friday prayer marking the third year anniversary of Governor Ayodele Fayose in office.

Mr. Kewulere, who is also the Chief Imam of Ekiti State, led the prayer session attended by the governor; his deputy, Kolapo Olusola; Chief of Staff, Dipo Anisulowo; Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi; and heads of security agencies in the state.

“Where you go, we will follow you. We have capable hands that can deliver and be committed,” the cleric said.

He said Mr. Fayose would be remembered for the good he did for Ekiti, and urged him to exercise restraint in the face of provocation.

“A good office like yours will attract criticisms and opposition because it is an exalted position. You need to show restraint and remain focused,” Kewulere said.

Mr. Fayose, while responding, promised to consider the requests of the Muslim community, adding that he would seek God’s guidance on the issue.

He also thanked the people for their show of love and prayers since he assumed office on October 16, 2014.

The governor promised to work till the last day in office to ensure completion of outstanding projects and to pay salary arrears of workers.