Olubadan reacts to Gov. Ajimobi’s ‘deposition threat’

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Saliu Adetunji, on Thursday said there was no basis for the threat of deposition being issued by Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

The monarch said he committed no crime that could make Mr. Ajimobi choose to depose him.

The Ibadan monarch said this during the visit of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Jimoh Olaniyan, to the Olubadan palace in Popoyemoja. Ibadan, on Thursday.

According to a statement signed by Adeola Oloko, Director, Media and Public Affairs to the Olubadan, the monarch said what he advocated was a peaceful opposition to the Olubadan Chieftaincy review which should not warrant threats of deposition.

“There are checks and balances in our traditional chieftaincy system for any monarch or chief who goes against the run of play,” he said.

“As I speak, I cannot see how a mere peaceful opposition to the controversial chieftaincy review by the Oyo State Government could be misconstrued to mean incitement against the government,” he said.

Earlier, Governor Abiola Ajimobi had told President Muhammad Buhari in a meeting in Abuja that he had no plan to dethrone the monarch.

The governor’s statement came against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the Olubadan Chieftaincy review carried out by the state government.

The monarch has consistently stood in opposition to the review.

The crisis is believed to have culminated in the attack carried out by a group of yet-to-be-identified gunmen who stormed the Olubadan palace in Popoyemoja, shooting into the air.

But on Thursday, the monarch said he appreciated the concern of Mr. Buhari over the security situation in Ibadan, stressing that he sought legal solution to the chieftaincy crisis to reduce the tension that it generated.

The monarch said that contrary to speculation in government circle, there was no political angle to the crisis as far as he was concerned.

“As the matter is pending before the court, I do not want to comment on it. But, let nobody make mistake about it, where Ibadan people stand is where I must stand for me to be relevant as king and custodian of our customs and tradition,” the statement said.