LASU to admit 3,500 of 36,000 candidates

The Lagos State University (LASU) is to admit 3,500 students for the 2017/2018 academic session.

The university’s Head of Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Adekoya Martins, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday.

Mr. Martins said that 36,500 candidates applied for admission in LASU for the academic session.

He described as false, purported information on some social media platforms that LASU was set to admit 5,500 out of 36,500 candidates.

“The university management wishes to state unequivocally that such information is false, baseless and unfounded.

“Consequently, members of the university community and the general public are advised to disregard such information,” he said.

In a bid to ensure transparency and merit-driven admission process, LASU recently launched an application to automate subsequent admissions in line with a directive from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The application will cut out undue interference from individuals in the admission process.

