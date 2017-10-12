Nigeria Customs Comptroller’s convoy attacked

Related News

The Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Services in Ogun State, Sani Madugu, on Tuesday escaped death after suspected smugglers attacked his convoy.

Mr. Madugu was returning to Idiroko from Abeokuta in the company of eight officials of the Customs when the bandits launched the attack at about 8 p.m.

The Comptroller, who narrated the incident to journalists on Thursday at the Idiroko Customs headquarters, said the attackers took advantage of a traffic jam at Ijako axis of the road to attack his convoy.

“We were caught in the web of a traffic jam at Ijako axis of Abeokuta-Ifo road when the hoodlums came and attacked my convoy. They destroyed and vandalised our vehicles,” he stated.

Mr. Madugu showed journalists the damaged vehicles, which include a security pilot Toyota Hilux with registration number ‘Customs: A 39CS’ and his official car, which number plate he said was taken away by the bandits.

He said the attackers also took away the uniform of one of his aides, David Ojo, a custom assistant.

The official said he had to call for reinforcement to beat back the hoodlums. He said his officers exhibited maturity to avoid bloodshed during the incident.

“We refused to be provoked. We do not fire gun to avoid calamity, particularly because of innocent motorists and passersby. We had to call for reinforcement before we could leave the scene,” he said.

The comptroller said the incident will not discourage the customs command in the state from pursuing smugglers, adding that such attacks show that the agency was working and doing well.

“The attacks would not discourage us. We shall not be intimidated. Attacking us shows that we are working and we are mounting pressure on them. We are always one step ahead of smugglers.”

He said the case had been reported to the police, which has commenced investigation.

Meanwhile, Mr. Madugu disclosed that the command within a week seized one thousand bags of rice and 200 kegs of vegetable oil, as well as some exotic cars illegally brought into the country.