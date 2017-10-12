Rainstorm damages 30 buildings at Federal College of Education

Related News

Rainstorms have damaged about 30 buildings at the Federal College of Education, Osiele, Abeokuta and also wreaked havoc on other structures at the school.



The havoc happened as a result of a heavy downpour, Tuesday afternoon when the students of the institution were writing the second-semester examinations for 2016/2017 academic session.



PREMIUM TIMES noticed the extent of the damage when it visited the school on Wednesday.



Some of the structures affected include the office of the‎ Provost, the senior staff establishment office, the dean’s office at the school of vocational education department, the micro-teaching Laboratory, students union building, hostels, the 1,500-seater hall of the institution among others.



The deputy provost of the institution, Rafiu Soyele expressed sadness over the incident. He said the incident occurred when the institution was suffering from a paucity of funds.



“We were in the office when the thunderstorms started but thought it was a small thing. Surprisingly, it is not,” he said.



“We started moving around to see what has really happened. We are not happy about the effect the thunderstorm has had on the campus,” he added.



He appealed to the relevant authorities to come to the aid of the school.