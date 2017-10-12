Fayose plans heroic welcome for Ekiti officials released by EFCC

Related News

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has declared a “victory” parade following the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC’s release of two senior officials of the state government on Wednesday.

The governor also declared Thursday a half work day for civil servants to mark the release.

The Commissioner for Finance, Toyin Ojo, and the Accountant General, Yemisi Owolabi, were arrested about two weeks ago by the commission on allegations of misappropriation of bailout funds made available to the state.

The governor, in a statement on Wednesday by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, said the half-working day for the civil servants was declared to give the released state executives a heroic welcome.

He said the release of the officials was “another victory over the EFCC and its APC collaborators.”

The statement said the governor would be at Fajuyi, Ado Ekiti at 10 a.m. to commence the welcome.

“Today, God gave Ekiti State and its people another victory over the EFCC and its APC collaborators as the State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo and Accountant General, Mrs Yemisi Owolabi were released after spending 14 days in EFCC detention for doing nothing,” the statement read.

“In celebration of this victory over agents of tyranny, all public servants in Ekiti State are enjoined to converge on Fajuyi, Ado Ekiti by 10 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, October 12, 2017 to welcome the Commissioner for Finance and the Accountant General back to the State.

“Consequently, Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has directed that public servants in Ekiti State should work for half day tomorrow so as to enable them to join the governor to give heroic welcome to the Commissioner for Finance and Accountant General.

“Governor Fayose will be at Fajuyi, Ado Ekiti at 10 am. All lovers of justice should join the governor to welcome our commissioner for Finance and Accountant General back to the State.”