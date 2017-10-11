Ogun Bureau of Lands generates N4bn in 7 months, says DG

Related News

The Director General of Ogun Bureau of Lands, Biyi Ismail, said on Wednesday that the bureau generated more than N4billion revenue between January and August.

Mr. Ismail made this known during an oversight visit to the Agency’s head office in Abeokuta by members of the state House of Assembly’s Committee on Lands and Housing.

He stated that the bureau generated N86million from survey/planning /building fees, N190 million from rent on government land while N116million came from ratification of Certificate of Occupancy.

“We made N3.2 billion from plot allocation and layout fees during the period under review while we generated over N49million from Certificate of Occupancy, “he said.

The director-general said the state remained the best in the country in terms of issuance of Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to land owners without undue delay.

He expressed optimism that by December, the Bureau would have cleared about 90 per cent of the 70,000 applicants for the C of O.

“We hope that by December, we would have cleared about 90 per cent of the over 70,000 applicants received for the Certificate of Occupancy.

“Some applicants built on acquisition land, some under high tension, that is why we have not given some of them who applied for the titled documents, “he said.

Mr. Ismail, also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands, however, said inadequate funding of the bureau’s projects, insufficient vehicles among others were major challenges confronting the bureau.

Responding, the Chairman of the committee, Biyi Adeleye, said that the committee was not out to witch hunt the Bureau but performing its constitutional responsibilities.

He called on the bureau to put in place well-coordinated and effective data management of land related documents in line with international best practices.

