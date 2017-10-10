One die, 19 rescued in Lagos boat accident

Related News

One passenger died while 19 others were rescued in a boat accident at the Oworonsoki end of the Third Mainland Bridge area of Lagos on Tuesday.

Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, the Managing Director of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), who confirmed the mishap in a statement, said the rescued persons were taken to Ebute Ero Jetty from where they were transferred to a hospital.

He added that further investigations on the cause of the accident were still ongoing.

The passenger boat identified as SEALINK was said to be travelling from Ikorodu to CMS when the incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. in Oworonshoki after hitting a submerged object.

“The LASWA emergency response team recovered a female body (identified as a police officer attached to Zone Two police station) and handed over the corpse to the Marine Police,” Mr. Emmanuel said.

Her husband is an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

“The submerged SEALINK Boat has been salvaged and towed to a secure location off the waterways. Salvaging Operations is also taking place to get the submerged wooden boat off the navigable channel.”

Mr. Emmanuel said the crew members of the said SEALINK Boat had been taken to police custody as investigation is still ongoing.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, Mr. Emmanuel assured that the State Government would not relent in coming up with policies and programmes aimed at ensuring safety on the waterways.

Three boat accidents in Kebbi State in North-west Nigeria claimed several lives over the past week.