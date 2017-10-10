No monkeypox in Ogun– Govt.

Related News

The Ogun State Government on Tuesday debunked reports that a case of monkeypox has been recorded in the state.

The National Centre for Disease Control, Abuja, recently said that 31 suspected cases of the monkeypox virus have been recorded in seven states.

It listed the states as Bayelsa, Rivers, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Ogun and Cross River states.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Health, Babatunde Ipaye, while addressing a press conference, said no incident of monkeypox has been recorded in the state.

He criticised an unnamed officer in the state whom he said ‘displayed overzealousness’ by reporting the case to the Federal Ministry of Health without proper examination of a suspected case.

He said the officer, from the state hospital, Ijebu Ode ‘misinformed the public’, having noticed skin lesions on a patient who was at the hospital for another primary reason and wrongly concluded it was monkeypox.

The commissioner explained that the case did not qualify as a suspected case in the first instance.

Mr. Ipaye explained that the distribution of the rashes on the patient was never suggestive of a monkeypox, adding due process was not completed before the case was reported.

“It was very surprising as the state commissioner of health and the chief epidemiologist of the state to hear that Ogun State was listed. We have not incidented any confirmed case of monkeypox in the state. Ogun state doesn’t have a single case,” Mr. Ipaye said.

“Yes, there was an overzealous officer of the Ministry who saw somebody with skin lesion in the state hospital, Ijebu Ode and unfortunately called the Federal Ministry of Health and incidented it as a suspected case.”

“Any patient in the category of that patient that was incidented cannot be considered as a suspected case because the patient has another primary problem that can give rise to a skin lesion. That is not a suspected case,” he said.

“We are not averse to reporting one if there is a case, and we are not willing to cover up a case but we must also not send people panicking for things that we do not have,” Mr. Ipaye said.

Mr. Ipaye said the government will continue to engage in public awareness as part of efforts aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.”