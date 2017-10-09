FAAN, LASEMA partner on emergency operations at Lagos airports

Related News

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU to enable the emergency agency have access to difficult terrains within five nautical miles of airports in case of emergency.

Speaking before signing the MOU for FAAN, the airport manager, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Victoria Shin-Aba, said history had been made in partnering LASEMA in ensuring that lives were saved in times of emergency.

Mrs. Shin-Aba noted that the journey which started a year ago went through ”a tough process which finally yielded positive result in the collaboration.”

She assured the LASEMA team of FAAN’s support to accord LASEMA vehicles free access at the toll gate as part of its contribution to save lives.

She commended LASEMA team for its assistance to the MMIA during a fire mock exercise adding that the agency was known for real time response to emergencies.

The airport manager charged LASEMA not to see the union as an end but a challenge towards a new beginning for better understanding.