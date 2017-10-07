Police arrest highway robbers who attacked traditional ruler

Related News

The three-man armed robbery gang that atta‎cked the traditional ruler of Owode-Egba in Obafemi-Owode local government area of Ogun State, Kolawole Sowemimo, has been arrested.

The bandits penultimate Sunday waylaid the traditional ruler at about 8.45 p.m. while returning to his palace in Owode, few minutes after he dropped his child at a school hostel in Abeokuta.

The monarch was inside his Mercedes Benz car, when suddenly within the axis of Daywaterman College along Abeokuta-Siun-Owode road, he ran into the hands of the bandits.

The armed robbers had used tyres to block the highway in order to waylay motorists.

The traditional ruler said the robbers ordered him out of his car, and thereafter ransacked it and seized vital personal effects which include cash, wristwatch, two phones, ring and automated machine card among other valuables.

However, the Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola on Saturday said nemesis caught up with the robbers two weeks after.

He said the Divisional Police Officer of the station, Shehu Alao led detectives to arrest the bandits adding that the monarch had identified the suspects while being paraded.‎