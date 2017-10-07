LASU gets new deputy VC

Related News

Oyedamola Oke of the Faculty of Science, Lagos State University (LASU) on Friday emerged as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the institution.

Adekoya Martins, Acting Head, LASU Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Mr. Martins said Oke emerged as the DVC (Administration) following an election held by the University’s Senate members on Friday .

He said Mr. Oke, a professor, was declared winner of the election after polling 77 votes against his opponent, Banji Fajonyomi, who polled 39 votes.

While congratulating Mr. Oke for his emergence as the DVC (Admin), the Vice Chancellor of the university, Olanrewaju Fagbohun, said the election was credible and devoid of personal attacks and mudslinging.

“Even the conduct of the two candidates after the result was announced showed that they are men of character, and I am sure they will continue to work together for the institution,” he said.

NAN reports that Mr. Oke succeeds Fidelis Njokanma of the LASU College of Medicine and is expected to hold the office for a period of two years.

Mr. Oke is a former Dean, Faculty of Science and current Coordinator, LASU Admissions. (NAN)