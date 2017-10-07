How we stopped Badoo in Ikorodu – Lagos Lawmaker

Related News

A Lagos lawmaker, Sanai Agunbiade, on Friday recounted how he mobilised various stakeholders in ending ritual killings in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Speaking during a Constituency Stakeholders Meeting themed :True Representation and Accountability, Mr. Agunbiade said he galvanised community leaders to take some “behind the scene “ measures that brought an end to Badoo killings in the area.

”We were troubled by Badoo, but we all played a prominent role behind the screen and Badoo killing has stopped forever.”

The police in Lagos are also currently prosecuting several Badoo suspects.

“I also took it upon myself to stop militancy in our community,” said Mr. Agunbiade representing Ikorodu 1 Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Giving his scorecard, Mr. Agunbiade said he had provided boreholes in markets, rehabilitated several roads and renovated classroom blocks in schools, including his alma mata, Jamaitul Islamiyah Primary School. Ikorodu.

“We have continued to improve on our legislative competences and accomplishments over the past two years.

”We have also initiated various legislation effectively addressing challenges such as ritual killings,kidnapping,land grabbing,armed robbery and other crime related issues,” Mr. Agunbiade said, adding that the meeting was organised to strengthen participatory democracy.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that residents of Ikorodu Constituency 1 turned out in large numbers to present their demands and expectations which included the construction of Odonguyan and Owutu roads.

(NAN)