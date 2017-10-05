Man, 35, to serve 14 years in jail for raping minor

Related News

A 35-year-old man, Olowo Ismaila, has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment by an Ado Ekiti High Court for raping a minor.

In his judgment, the presiding judge, Dele Omotoso, said the prosecution proved its case against him beyond reasonable doubt.

Mr. Omotoso held that the evidence before the court, including the medical report, proved that Mr. Ismaila committed the crime.

He said the sentence would start counting from April 14, 2016 when he was first remanded in prison custody for the offence.

Mr. Ismaila committed the crime on February 1, 2016 in Iluomoba-Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The prosecution counsel, Akinola Abon, during the trial, called witnesses and tendered exhibits, but the convict gave evidence in his own defence.

Mr. Abon in his reaction said the verdict would deter others who would engage in sexual offences including the rape of minors.

The defence counsel, Babatunde Falade, said he would consult with his client on whether to appeal the judgment.