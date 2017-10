Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed July 14, 2018 for the governorship election in Ekiti State.

The state will elect a new person to replace incumbent Ayo Fayose, whose tenure lapses.

The neighbouring Osun State will also elect a new governor in September 2018, to replace Rauf Aregbesola who completes his second term.

The INEC National Commissioner, Solomon Soyebi, announced the dates for the elections on Thursday, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Details later…