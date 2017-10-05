Lagos judiciary begins new legal year October 9

Related News

The Lagos State Judiciary is set to begin its 2017/2018 Golden Jubilee Legal Year on October 9 following recent appointment of new Acting Chief Judge, Justice Opeyemi Oke, for the state.

A statement from the office of the Chief Registrar of the High Court of Lagos State, O.A Soladoye, stated that the legal year would start with simultaneous service at Cathedral Church Marina, Lagos and prayer at Central Mosque, Nnamdi Azikiwe Street, Lagos on October 9 at 10 a.m.

There would be Bar Bench Forum with the theme “Promoting a Pace Setting and Productive Judiciary in Lagos State” to be anchored by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) at the Foyer of High Court, Igbosere, Lagos at 10 a.m. on October 10

According to the statement, a novelty match between judges and magistrates will take place at Ajele Stadium in Lagos on October 11.

The office stated that there would also be free medical health screening and treatment on October 11 for members of staff of the state’s judiciary at Lagos and Ikeja divisions of High Courts.

It added that on October 12, a stage drama titled “Yes My Lord” would be held at City Hall, Lagos at 4 p.m.

Programmes for the legal year week will be rounded off with a dinner at City Hall, Lagos at 6 p.m. on October 13.

