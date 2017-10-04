‎Armed robber sentenced to death in Lagos

Related News

A High Court in Lagos on Wednesday sentenced a man to death by hanging for armed robbery and conspiracy to commit crime.

The convict, Izunna Ajaere, 25 was charged with stealing a Toshiba laptop, a Blackberry phone and two other phones from one Uchenna Uka in his compound at around 9:30 p.m. on June 22, 2012. He was said to have perpetrated the act with an accomplice who is still at large.‎

According to the prosecutor, A.B Awosika, the convict and the accomplice had accosted the complainant, threatened him with a ‘gun’ and forced him to take them to his apartment where they robbed him of the said items.

“He (complainant) cooperated when he realised they were armed with something that looked like a gun and he was afterwards robbed and locked in his flat but he took the second exit out and raised an alarm that led to the pursuit of the culprits and his (convict) eventual arrest beside a swimming pool at Ajao estate and he was taken to the police station by the Oodua People Congress, OPC,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor added that the complainant later went to the police station the next morning to write a statement adding that he recognised the convict as one of the men who robbed him. He added that the offences violate Sections 295(2) and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

The accused, however, denied the charges saying he was forced to confess to a crime he did not commit.

The hairdresser claimed that he was standing at the bus stop waiting for a bus when he was accosted and accused by the police of being responsible for the crime. He said no weapon was found on him except his work implements.

However, presiding judge, Kudirat Jose said the prosecution had proven its case beyond any doubt.

“The evidence of the prosecution witness proved that the defendant was one of the armed robbers, therefore, all the ingredients of the crime of armed robbery have been shown.The prosecution has proven the charge of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The defendant is hereby sentenced to death for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and for armed robbery.”