Boko Haram: Ondo govt assures citizens of safety

The government of Ondo State has urged citizens of the state not to be disturbed by the revelation of the presence of more Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

The police in the state had arrested two suspected members of the group in Isua Akoko in separate patrols in the last one week.

There was heightened fear among citizens after one of the suspects, Mohammed Bashir, disclosed on Tuesday while being paraded by the police that there were many more of them still in hiding within the state.

The state government on Wednesday, however assured the people of the state of adequate security of lives and properties.

In a statement signed by his commissioner for information, Yemi Olowolabi, the government encouraged the citizens to go about with their daily and legitimate businesses without any panic.

“The state government is fully prepared to ensure that nothing tampers with the security of the people,” the statement said.

The statement noted that the confession made by the arrested Boko Haram suspect should not be a cause for alarm or panic.

It stated that Mr. Bashir was apprehended at Isua Akoko in Akoko South East local government area of the state by security personnel before carrying out the dastardly act attested to the reality that government was on top of the security situation

The state government commended security operatives in the state for their prompt action and being alive to their responsibilities of providing security to the people.

Mr. Bashir, who was apprehended on Sunday while loitering along the road in Isua Akoko, had confessed that they were on the run to finding a safe haven in Ondo State.

He also disclosed that he was not alone, as other members of the sect were still in the state in their chosen hideout.

The police had earlier arrested one Ibrahim Babawo, a Boko Haram kingpin, who had being on the Nigerian Army wanted list, in the same Isua Akoko.

While Mr. Babawo had already been handed over to the military, Mr. Bashir is still in the police custody and according to the police, would soon be sent to the army for further investigations.