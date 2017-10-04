Independence: Ondo governor grants pardon to 30 prisoners

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has granted state pardon to 30 prisoners serving various jail terms at the Olokuta Medium Prison in Akure.

The Commissioner for Information, Yemi Olowolabi, told journalists in Akure on Tuesday that the pardon of the prisoners was to mark the country’s 57th Independence Anniversary based on the recommendation of the State Advisory Council.

He said pardon was an exercise of the governor’s prerogative of mercy which he deploys occasionally, particularly during the annual independence anniversary.

Mr. Olowolabi said most of the prisoners recommended for pardon were found to be of good conduct while serving their jail terms.

He also said that the state hoped that the pardoned prisoners would be of good behaviour and contribute meaningfully to the development of the state.

