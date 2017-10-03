Controversy trails arrest of restaurateur for allegedly buying stolen goats

Related News

A team of police officers from Itamaga, Ikorodu, on Sunday arrested Sunday Ogbonna, a restaurant operator in Ogun State, over allegations of engaging in the buying of stolen goats, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

It was gathered, however, that Mr. Ogbonna had been arrested by the police 19 months ago over the same allegations, but he paid his way out of the case after parting with N50,000.

On Tuesday, the suspect’s wife, Uju, told PREMIUM TIMES she had been asked to pay another N100,000 to settle the matter for the second time.

“One girl like that said she would beg the police for us and asked us to bring N100,000 and we don’t have such money now,” Mrs. Ogbonna said during a phone interview.

“We have been begging since that this case was same they came up with two years ago and now we are asked to bring N100,000, although the new police officers are not saying anything yet but the girl said she will help us beg them if we can give N100,000.”

HOME INVASION

Mr. Ogbonna’s troubles began last year, PREMIUM TIMES learnt, after police operatives arrived his home in his absence, met his wife and kids, and told her to ask her husband to come home.

On his return, the officers confronted Mr. Ogbonna with allegations of buying stolen goats for his restaurant business.

“He explained he knows the market where he buys goats and that only once he bought goat from someone who brought it to one of his shops, and that he can identify that same person,” a family friend told PREMIUM TIMES.

“The police team pressured him for settlement which he accepted, strictly because he didn’t want distractions and the sum of N20,000 was agreed.

“Entering his bedroom to get the money, one of the police officers followed him and seized the bag containing the money which had over N130,000. They also took four goats and many fowls being reared by his wife.

“On their way to the police station, somewhere in Lagos, the team shared the money including the four goats and finally tendered only one goat as evidence at the station.”

However, on October 1, a police team returned to arrest Mr. Ogbonna, whose restaurant is located around the Ogijo/Mosimi-Likosi area of Ogun State, and showed him the goat seller who had named him as the buyer of the stolen animals.

Mrs. Ogbonna confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, adding that her husband is still in police custody for the past two days.

“Like two years ago… they came to our house and they said they would arrest us, my husband begged them that he doesn’t want any embarrassment as he was not aware if the goat was stolen or not,” Mrs. Ogbonna said.

“When they agreed not to arrest him they said they would collect N50,000 and my husband agreed, he was just about to go in and get the money from the bag where we keep money when they (Police) snatched the bag from him and took all the money away.

“I even asked them then to write a note for me so that the issue will not be brought up again since they collected all our money.”

PREMIUM TIMES contacted one of the police officers who allegedly was among the team that arrested Mr. Ogbonna last year, but he denied knowledge of the matter.

“I have never heard of the arrest before, I am not the one that they are referring to.”

SUSPECT TO BE ARRAIGNED

When contacted, police officer in charge of the case, Oluwatobi Ajao, confirmed Mr. Ogbonna’s arrest stating that the accused would be charged to a High Court in Ikorodu on Thursday.

“It is true that he was arrested one year ago by the police,” Mr. Ajao said.

“He wrote it in the police statement too and also stated that he bribed some officials but I cannot confirm why he was not charged to court or how much he paid the police officials if he paid at all but I am the new IPO in charge of the case and I can assure you we will take this issue to court.”

Narrating how the police arrested Mr. Ogbonna, the investigating police officer said they acted on a tip-off.

“We arrested a man, one Taofeeq, and he said he sell goats to Sunday (Mr. Ogbonna), he even told us Sunday is waiting for another goat around Ikeja and said we should come along. When we got there we saw Sunday waiting for the goat in his Camry.

“It was surprising, when we got to the house of Sunday, the place was so (inconspicuous) that even me I cannot locate the place without help, we had to take him in after all evidences.”

“We have really received complaints of missing goats and I can assure you that he would be taken to the High court in Ikorodu on Thursday.”

On the issue of the other accused persons, Mr. Ajao said they had been arrested by the police but did not state whether they would be charged to court alongside Mr. Ogbonna.

The police officer said the claims by the suspect that he had settled the case in the past – which, according to him, remains unconfirmed – does not mean he could continue with the business.

“I have handled such cases before and this won’t be so different, what they do is buy goats at cheap price at, say N17 or N18,000 and they make good returns from it.”

Olarinde Famous-Cole, the Lagos Police Spokesperson, said he was not aware of the matter.

“We have not received any complaint so far,” said Mr. Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

“The truth is if we receive a complaint we will act, you know I was not involved in the position two years ago but the issue has not been communicated to us by the victim.”